U.S. in Talks With Australia on Responses to War Over Taiwan, Diplomat Says

Get Ya Wig Split

U.S. in Talks With Australia on Responses to War Over Taiwan, Diplomat Says
The U.S. is undertaking “strategic planning” with its Australian ally to consider potential joint responses to a war over Taiwan, according to President Joe Biden’s top diplomat in Canberra.

“We’re committed as allies to working together -- not only in making our militaries interoperable and functioning well together, but also in strategic planning,” Michael Goldman, the U.S. Embassy’s chargé d’affaires, said in an Australian National University podcast released Thursday, when asked about a potential role for Australia in a Taiwan contingency.

“And when you look at strategic planning, it covers the range of contingencies that you’ve mentioned, of which Taiwan is obviously an important component,” Goldman added.

While Australia regularly hails its history of being involved in every major American conflict over the past century, it’s yet to officially commit to taking part in a potential conflict over Taiwan. The U.S. also makes no iron-clad guarantees it will come to Taiwan’s defense if China makes good on threats to invade, only agreeing to help the separately ruled economy maintain its capacity for self defense.

Goldman, who is heading the embassy until the U.S. replaces Arthur Culvahouse as ambassador after he left in January, also backed up recent comments by Kurt Campbell, the U.S. National Security Council’s Asia coordinator.

Campbell said in a newspaper interview last month that U.S. relations with China won’t improve until Beijing stops its economic coercion against Australia. Other nations including Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam have also been targeted with economic action by Beijing, he said.

“We really can’t expect to have substantial improvements in our relationship with China while it’s holding hostage the economies of our partner nations,” Goldman said.

One of Taiwan’s Allies Weighs Embracing China for Vaccines

As poor nations struggle to get their hands on Covid-19 vaccines, a thinly-populated South American country finds its chances linked to its unexpected role in growing tensions between the U.S. and China.
China has stepped up military exercises around Taiwan over the past few years as the U.S. bolsters diplomatic ties with the set of islands, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. The government in Taipei views Taiwan as an already de facto sovereign nation.


The comments risk inflaming U.S.-China relations as Beijing hits back hard over criticism from Western countries over everything from allegations of forced labor in Xinjiang to cracking down on democracy advocates in Hong Kong to increased intimidation of Taiwan. President Xi Jinping’s government views all of them as “internal matters,” and has begun to lash out at companies that take a position on them.

China has also hit Australia with trade reprisals since Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government called for independent investigators to be allowed into Wuhan to probe the origins of the pandemic a year ago. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this week that Beijing “apparently helped to write” a World Health Organization report studying the origins of the coronavirus.
 
Australia is far from China. Very difficult to deploy. They have 2 LHD which are pretty good for amphibious assault on paper but they lack sufficient destroyers.
 
It really doesn't make much difference if China takes Taiwan or not. Chinese mainland is already second biggest mainland in the world after Russian mainland. China is Numero Umbre with or without Taiwan. US should not sacrifice millions of American service men and women to fight a losing battle for Taiwan.
 
just trying to provoke, annoy or unbalance China. weapon sales, visit, calling the island a nation, quad (juai), this discussion.
turning a dialogue into a potential conflict. Look how important we are.
 
KurtisBrian said:
just trying to provoke, annoy or unbalance China. weapon sales, visit, calling the island a nation, quad (juai), this discussion.
turning a dialogue into a potential conflict. Look how important we are.
They should care about their own people who are dying by the millions to Chinese COVID-19 bio weapon.

Coronavirus Update (Live): 130,121,983 Cases and 2,838,571 Deaths from COVID-19 Virus Pandemic - Worldometer

Live statistics and coronavirus news tracking the number of confirmed cases, recovered patients, tests, and death toll due to the COVID-19 coronavirus from Wuhan, China. Coronavirus counter with new cases, deaths, and number of tests per 1 Million population. Historical data and info. Daily...
