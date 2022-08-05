U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits Japan for talks with Kishida [after visiting Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea].

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 28,533
- 26
- Country
-
- Location
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits Japan for talks with Kishida
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Japan for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and her Japanese counterpart, after her visit to Taiwan raised the ire of China.
english.kyodonews.net
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Japan on Thursday for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and her Japanese counterpart, after her visit to Taiwan raised the ire of China.
Pelosi, on the last leg of an Asian tour that has taken her to Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea, is scheduled to meet with Kishida for breakfast at his official residence in Tokyo on Friday.