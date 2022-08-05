What's new

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits Japan for talks with Kishida [after visiting Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea].

english.kyodonews.net

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits Japan for talks with Kishida

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Japan for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and her Japanese counterpart, after her visit to Taiwan raised the ire of China.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Japan on Thursday for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and her Japanese counterpart, after her visit to Taiwan raised the ire of China.

Pelosi, on the last leg of an Asian tour that has taken her to Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea, is scheduled to meet with Kishida for breakfast at his official residence in Tokyo on Friday.
 
Now it seems that Japan is the only reliable ally of the USA in East and Southeast Asia.

We expected the opposition of ASEAN countries to the USA, but we didn't expect the South Korean President and foreign minister to refuse to meet Pelosi.
 
Why would you expect a vacationing President of South Korea to meet Pelosi?

Do you really think Biden (or Trump) would cut their vacations/schedules short to meet with the Speaker of the South Korean National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo or some official from Malaysia/Singapore/Japan at that same status?

I suppose President Xi drops everything and comes running when one of Venezuela's lower officials visits.


U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits S. Korean parliament
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits S. Korean parliament
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L), accompanied by South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (R), arrives at the National Assembly in Seoul on Aug. 4, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)
 
