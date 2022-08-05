U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits Japan for talks with Kishida [after visiting Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea].

MH.Yang said: Now it seems that Japan is the only reliable ally of the USA in East and Southeast Asia.



We expected the opposition of ASEAN countries to the USA, but we didn't expect the South Korean President and foreign minister to refuse to meet Pelosi. Click to expand...

U.S. House Speaker

South Korean National Assembly Speaker

Why would you expect a vacationing President of South Korea to meet Pelosi?Do you really think Biden (or Trump) would cut their vacations/schedules short to meet with the Speaker of the South Korean National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo or some official from Malaysia/Singapore/Japan at that same status?I suppose President Xi drops everything and comes running when one of Venezuela's lower officials visits.Nancy Pelosi (L), accompanied byKim Jin-pyo (R), arrives at the National Assembly in Seoul on Aug. 4, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)