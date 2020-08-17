/ Register

U.S. helicopter attacks Syrian army checkpoint

    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Reports: US helicopter attacks Syrian army checkpoint

    today

    BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media and an opposition war monitoring group reported that a U.S. helicopter gunship on Monday attacked a Syrian army checkpoint in the country’s northeast, killing one soldier and wounding two others.

    According to the reports, the attack came after the Syrian army prevented an American convoy from passing through. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. military on the reported incident.

    Tensions have been rising in northeast Syria between government forces and U.S. troops in recent months. In several instances, Syrian troops prevented U.S. forces from entering several areas in the region.

    Syrian state TV said the helicopter attack took place in the village of Tal Dahab, near the town of Qamishli.

    The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights gave no breakdown of the casualties but said that before the strike, an argument broke out between the Syrian and U.S. troops.

    Hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, working with their local partners from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fight against the Islamic State group.

    https://apnews.com/0547d46569bc3eadf039aaf96546257a
     
    jamahir

    jamahir ELITE MEMBER

    Wonderful. The imperialist US military comes into Syria, gets angry because Syrians prevented its arrogant travel and decided to kill Syrians.
     
    Nefarious

    Nefarious FULL MEMBER

    :pop:
     
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Wow, Syrian even needs US permission from on how to handle their own land? Indeed US is a threat to world and mankind.
     
    zhxy

    zhxy FULL MEMBER

    The United States is a rock blocking the path that China is on, but at the same time it is blocking the path of many other countries. A world of chaos creates opportunities. This is wonderful.

    It is a challenge, also an opportunity for China
     
