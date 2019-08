Jordan receives M119 howitzers

Mohammed Najib01 August 2019The United States has donated 12 howitzers and 24 Humvees to the Jordan Armed forces (JAF), the US embassy in Jordan announced on 31 July.“Recently, the Jordan Armed Forces concluded a live-fire training with howitzers received from the US,” the embassy said in a video posted on its Facebook account that showed JAF personnel firing 105 mm M119 light howitzers. “The howitzers provide the JAF with a system that can be rapidly deployed in Jordan’s defence and are another example of the critical Jordanian-US military partnership.”It added that the howitzers would be used by the Quick Reaction Force, have a maximum range of 19.5 km, and can fire up to six rounds a minute for two minutes or three rounds a minute for 30 minutes.(127 of 222 words)