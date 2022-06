U.S. Government Now Goads India to Invade China​

June 12, 2022By Eric Zuesse The United States Government is now actively backing the Indian Government’s demand that China not build a bridge in China that would cross from one side to the other of a lake that is half in China and half in India. This bridge would be crossing a portion of that lake that’s around 20 miles or 30 kilometers from the China-India border and thereforewithin China.New Dehli TeleVision, NDTV, headlined on 6 January 2022, “Chinese Bridge Over Pangong Lake In Illegally Held Territory: Government” and reportedThat phrase “under illegal occupation by China for around 60 years now” is from India’s Government,from the U.N. or any other international body that possesses actual authority to say what is and is not “legal” under international law; and, in fact, no such international body has ever asserted that a nation possesses some sort of legal right to determine what is and what is not legal within some different nation’s boundaries. In other words: India’s Government is lying here — deceiving — to say that China’s creating a bridge in that place is “illegal.” But the U.S. Government is, nonetheless, now clearly siding with India’s possessing such a supposed legal right to contest what China is doing inside China, and the U.S. is even participating with India’s Government in war-games against China regarding this supposed dispute about international law — butabout international power, and totallyany international law.On June 8th, NDTV bannered “‘Alarming’: Top US General On Chinese Infra Build-Up Near Ladakh” and reported thatIn order for India to carry out its asserted ‘legal’ ‘right’ against China’s building a bridge there, which is located on the Chinese side, around 20 miles or 30 kilometers away from the closest thing that currently exists to there that would constitute a legally fixed border between India and China — the “Line of Actual Control” as it is formally called — India would need to invade China. The U.S. Government now is officially on public record as being firmly supportive of that happening: it chooses publicly to back India’s claims in that dispute against China. This is what an empire does, and America is now clearly doing it in this matter.Also on June 8th, Türkiye’s (Turkey’s) Anadolu News Agency headlined “US general calls China’s actions on border with India ‘eye opening, destabilizing’” ; and noted that “India is part of the US-led Quad, a security alliance that also includes Australia and Japan.” In other words, this U.S. Government effort is actually a part of its effort now to create in the Pacific an anti-China equivalent to the U.S. Government’s long-existing anti-Russia NATO military alliance in the Atlantic.Back on May 27th, the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) headlined “The Quad Is Getting More Ambitious in the Indo-Pacific” and opened: