U.S. Government Contractor Embedded Software in Apps to Track Phones Anomaly Six has ties to military, intelligence agencies and draws location data from more than 500 apps with hundreds of millions of users How the U.S. Government Obtains and Uses Cellphone Location Data The U.S. government is using app-generated marketing data based on the movements of millions of cellphones around the country for some forms of law enforcement. We explain how such data is being gathered and sold. Photo: Justin Lane/Shutterstock By Byron Tau Aug. 7, 2020 10:00 am ET WASHINGTON—A small U.S. company with ties to the U.S. defense and intelligence communities has embedded its software in numerous mobile apps, allowing it to track the movements of hundreds of millions of mobile phones world-wide, according to interviews and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Anomaly Six LLC a Virginia-based company founded by two U.S. military veterans with a background in intelligence, said in marketing material it is able to draw location data from more than 500 mobile applications, in part through... Source: https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-go...small U.S. company,by The Wall Street Journal.