U.S. Government Contractor Embedded Software in Apps to Track Phones

Anomaly Six has ties to military, intelligence agencies and draws location data from more than 500 apps with hundreds of millions of users

How the U.S. Government Obtains and Uses Cellphone Location Data

The U.S. government is using app-generated marketing data based on the movements of millions of cellphones around the country for some forms of law enforcement. We explain how such data is being gathered and sold. Photo: Justin Lane/Shutterstock