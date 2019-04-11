What's new

U.S. General manipulates media to push for war with Iran

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

gangsta_rap
Why The Media Is At War With Saudi Arabia
Replies
10
Views
454
The SC
The SC
Yankee-stani
"Strengthening America" Republican Study Committee US Congressional Strategy Document
Replies
1
Views
375
Yankee-stani
Yankee-stani
Clutch
War by other means: Is Pakistan ready for asymmetrical misinformation warfare against its democracy?
Replies
8
Views
709
nahtanbob
N
beijingwalker
“Forced labor” stories on China brought to you by US government, NATO and arms industry to drive Col
Replies
4
Views
816
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Champion_Usmani
The Doval Doctrine – India’s Hybrid War against Pakistan
2 3
Replies
35
Views
3K
Kaleem.61
Kaleem.61

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom