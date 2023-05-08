What's new

U.S. Flags Lowered to Half Staff to Honor Allen Victims

U.S. Flags Lowered to Half Staff to Honor Allen Victims​


By Elvira Sakmari Published May 7, 2023

White-House-Flags.jpg


President Joe Biden has ordered the United States flag to be flown at half-staff across the country until sunset on May 11, 2023, in honor of the victims of the Allen Premium Outlets shooting.

The mass shooting took place when a man opened fire at the outlet mall just after 3:30 p.m. May 6.

Authorities say eight people were killed and seven wounded before the assailant was killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby.

Saturday's shooting in Allen, Texas, was the latest eruption of gun violence in the U.S., which has seen an unprecedented pace of mass killings this year.

www.nbcdfw.com

U.S. Flags Lowered to Half Staff to Honor Allen Victims

President Joe Biden has ordered the United States flag to be flown at half-staff across the country until sunset on May 11, 2023, in honor of the victims of the Allen Premium Outlets shooting.
www.nbcdfw.com
 

