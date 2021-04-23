'U.S. first’: Official reacts to India’s request to lift ban on export of COVID-19 vaccine raw materials

Hammad Arshad Qureshi
FULL MEMBER
- Sep 9, 2016
- 1,153
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Well seems like President Joe biden has the same policy like his predecessor. This makes me wonder what will happen to indian vacination campaign.
India is a laughing stock of the world.Well seems like President Joe biden has the same policy like his predecessor. This makes me wonder what will happen to indian vacination campaign.
That's why China is the best. We asked them one time and they provided us vaccines free of cost and here USA is showing middle finger to there QUAD ally .India is a laughing stock of the world.
Everyone kick them.