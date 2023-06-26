What's new

U.S. Fighter Jets Stalled Due To Reliance On China’s Cobalt

U.S. Fighter Jets Stalled Due To Reliance On China’s Cobalt​

The United States currently relies almost exclusively on China for the production of critical defense machinery and fighter jets. A good portion of this reliance boils down to a short list of critical metal production. One America’s Chief White House Correspondent, Chanel Rion, has this from Washington.


U.S. fighter jets stalled due to reliance on China's cobalt

The United States currently relies almost exclusively on China for the production of critical defense machinery and fighter jets.
