U.S. Fighter Jets Stalled Due To Reliance On China’s CobaltOAN’s Chanel Rion
12:22 PM PT – Monday, June 26, 2023
The United States currently relies almost exclusively on China for the production of critical defense machinery and fighter jets. A good portion of this reliance boils down to a short list of critical metal production. One America’s Chief White House Correspondent, Chanel Rion, has this from Washington.
U.S. fighter jets stalled due to reliance on China's cobalt
