Lockheed Martin F-22A Raptor (2007)Designed in the late 80s and first flown in the 90s, the F-22A Raptor is the world’s first and currently only operational fifth-generation fighter. The move to the digital age is obvious with the entire cockpit now utilizing big digital displays. Note that this is a pic of the cockpit trainer of the F-22, as actual cockpit pictures of the F-22 are understandably hard to find.The JSF features the most revolutionary cockpit design yet, with a giant multi-function touch screen display. Notice the lack of a HUD – the pilot’s helmet now projects flight information to the pilot no matter which direction the pilot looks.…yes, I know the F-35 went WAY over budget