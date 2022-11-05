What's new

U.S. FCC commissioner visits Taiwan to discuss cybersecurity, telecoms

U.S. FCC commissioner visits Taiwan to discuss cybersecurity, telecoms

U.S. Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr is in Taipei this week for meetings on 5G, cybersecurity and telecoms to show U.S. support for Taiwan.
U.S. Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr is in Taipei this week for meetings on 5G, cybersecurity and telecoms to show U.S. support for Taiwan.

Carr is the latest senior official from the United States to visit the island and the first FCC commissioner to visit.

"Everything that we can do as Americans to show support and that we are allied with Taiwan - whether it's big things or in the case of me a very small thing - everything matters to China's calculus," Carr told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Carr is holding bilateral discussions at the invitation of Taiwan’s National Communications Commission for a series

of meetings with government agencies.

He is also meeting with the tech and telecom sectors and holding meetings in Hsinchu - home to Taiwan’s semiconductor industry which he said is an "indispensable part" of the U.S. supply chain.

Taiwan's foreign ministry declined to comment.
 

