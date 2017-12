Two Problems that needs to be addressed to solve it; entitlements and capital expenditure on the "commons"; i.e. infrastructure and so forth. Entitlement reform is needed; currently 42 million Americans are on government assistance. before the recession it was 28 million, and almost all that went on it afterwards (it went to a high of 47 million) didn't come off benefits. There has to be incentives to get people off government assistance, such as to qualify you have to sweep the streets 8 hours a week for such and such amount of money. Secondly, we should not have a tax cut for the rich, but rather use that money to invest in the common good, especially one that will allow small and new business to startup and grow. What are the chances the next garage based tech company can growth to take on the buy guys, like Apple did to IBM. Infrastructure like the fastest fiber optic network can jump start high tech companies in smaller more affordable cities. A program to rebuild infrastructure for the needs of the 21st century; such as affordable condos in walk able neighborhoods that minimize use of land will allow young people to own a home and start a family. finding a way to make university more affordable, through more government grants for brighter students will allow more people with meager means to reach their full potential and contribute the most to society. we should also have a basic national health care system, so people can affordably get healthcare without regard to their income.Cutting back on entitlements and building up the commons are two major things any plan has to havedon't take my words for it; listen to Warren Buffett