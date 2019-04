U.S. establishes $20.4-billion fund to bring 5G to rural America: What 5G means for you

What is 5G?

Is the U.S. in the global 5G lead?

Wait, is the U.S. government running 5G?

Pai maintains Uncle Sam will not be running things.

“I’ve been very consistent in my view that the markets not government is best positioned to drive innovation and investment in the wireless field," he says. "I think the lesson from 4G is that American leadership was built and maintained because of the market-based approach. The wholesale network would be the wrong answer for American consumers.”

Analyst Entner agrees: "Private companies are better than the government to provide wireless services. State-run or even a government-blessed monopoly is something that not even socialist countries do today."

What about reports 5G poses potential health risks? Is the FCC concerned?

Pai says the FCC takes the concerns seriously, but he downplays the risk.

“The nature of 5G networks will be very different from 4G, in part, because of the nature of the infrastructure. The 5G networks of the future will rely more on small cells that are relatively inconspicuous (and) operated at a much lower power than the traditional 4G cell tower infrastructure that we know today. From that perspective, at least, we are confident that the FCC’s limits, in consultation with the Food and Drug Administration, which has the lead on these issues, will be safe.”

How soon can I get 5G?

The short answer is that it depends on where you live. Verizon’s initial launch focused on so-called fixed wireless solutions that are essentially alternatives to cable in the home. But both Verizon and AT&T are starting to launch mobile 5G, as well.

Verizon went live with its 5G network in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis earlier this month, ahead of schedule, though coverage doesn’t actually blanket those metropolitan areas.

AT&T has now turned on mobile 5G in parts of 19 cities, the latest seven of which are Austin, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose.

Sprint goes live next month in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Kansas City.

And Sprint's would-be merger T-Mobile also plans to launch 5G this year, though it hasn't yet specified in detail where or when that will happen.

Keep in mind that you will need a capable 5G phone to experience 5G even if you live or work in a coverage area, and such devices, for the most part, are only now starting to show up, though several have been announced.

Even at that be careful: Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 5G, for example, only will be capable of connecting to the mmWave 5G network, but it lacks the internals to tap into other flavors of 5G that are coming. thus preventing you from getting the full 5G experience.