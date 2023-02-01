U.S. Embassy in Turkey

What's new

U.S. government cautions its citizens of possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul or other places Westerners frequent, especially in the Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, and Istiklal areas. Turkish authorities are investigating this matter.

Because of Iran?

Why Turkey became the playground for Israel Iran USA etc..? @Oublious
 
no its the Spanish who during the inquisition killed and forcefully converted all the Jews to Christians

it was the Germans who killed 6 million Jews

it was US who enslaved Black Africans on stolen land something Israel is now repeating

Turkey took the Jews from Spain and today there is still a Jewish quarters in Istanbul since 15th century

Palestinians took in the Jews after the WW2when they arrived at Haifa port in Summer of 1945

and Imam of Makkah is Black

so dont point your hypocrisy on us that only fits you, dont dare judge us by your stands
 
no its the Spanish who during the inquisition killed and forcefully converted all the Jews to Christians

it was the Germans who killed 6 million Jews

it was US who enslaved Black Africans on stolen land something Israel is now repeating

Turkey took the Jews from Spain and today there is still a Jewish quarters in Istanbul since 15th century

Palestinians took in the Jews after the WW2when they arrived at Haifa port in Summer of 1945

and Imam of Makkah is Black

so dont point your hypocrisy on us that only fits you, dont dare judge us by your stands
And yet,you live and enjoy the privileges of these "evil white people" by living in Europe. What stops you from going back to your motherland of Pakistan and away from the savages of the West?
 
we are only taking back whats ours

UK had a colonial past and it owes 250 years of debt

its only been 55 years since Pakistanis entered in mass, another 195 years to go and we will call it even
 
we are only taking back whats ours

UK had a colonial past and it owes 250 years of debt

its only been 55 years since Pakistanis entered in mass, another 195 years to go and we will call it even
That's your excuse? That's your pathetic excuse? You live and work and pay taxes to a country you hate,in a culture you despise and a nation you would betray,because you don't have the guts to go to Pakistan. Because you know that you prefer living in Europe than the subcontinent. You love talking about Pakistan,but not living in Pakistan. You wouldn't go there even if they kicked you out of Britain.

You're the hypocrite.
 
we are only taking back whats ours

UK had a colonial past and it owes 250 years of debt

its only been 55 years since Pakistanis entered in mass, another 195 years to go and we will call it even
Until 1839, the region of Pakistan had not been administered by Western powers.
You had Mongols, Turks, Indians, Persians who ruled this region.
And yet, you never blame them, as if they didn't exist, as if they never happened.
Only the West is to blame for you.
 
So the choice is accept evil and keep your mouth shut or leave? What racist and colonialist views you have. Be careful Turks might de-nazify you .
 
That's not what I said and you know it.
What I mean is he badmouths and hates these people and their culture,yet stays there,enjoys the privileges of their society and instead.
 
Atleast Turks never considered any people to be animals and put them into zoo’s.


This is Belgium 100 years ago.
7FBD6C88-DE74-44E9-92C6-29B4E63DA10C.png


F5CA4031-DE25-47B0-AD38-D6CE949F0B32.png

Never point your finger to Turks and try to lecture us about human rights i’ll shove that finger up your asss with facts.
 
