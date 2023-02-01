U.S. Embassy in Turkey

U.S. government cautions its citizens of possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul or other places Westerners frequent, especially in the Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, and Istiklal areas. Turkish authorities are investigating this matter.
Security Alert: U.S. Mission Türkiye
