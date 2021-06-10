u.s. & e.u. "sanctions" approaches are backfiring and helping China & Russia

Belarus prepares set of measures in response to Western sanctions
According to the prime minister of Belarus, a large number of foreign companies operate in Belarus, including those from the countries pursuing a particularly unfriendly policy.
eng.belta.by
this is just the beginning. Pakistan was the first to ditch american and european tech for Chinese & Russian tech. Belarus is doing the same as is practically all of Africa & South America.
the way things are going, the only ones who would use american & european technologies are americans & europeans only (if that).