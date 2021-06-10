What's new

u.s. & e.u. "sanctions" approaches are backfiring and helping China & Russia

eng.belta.by

Belarus prepares set of measures in response to Western sanctions

According to the prime minister of Belarus, a large number of foreign companies operate in Belarus, including those from the countries pursuing a particularly unfriendly policy.
this is just the beginning. Pakistan was the first to ditch american and european tech for Chinese & Russian tech. Belarus is doing the same as is practically all of Africa & South America.

the way things are going, the only ones who would use american & european technologies are americans & europeans only (if that).
 
What does this has to do with sanctions? And Pakistan is not under sanction for more then decades perhaps even 3-4 decades so i fail to understand the comparison.. Russia has been under sanctions for some times and just got out of it last week and belarus has not been under sanctions either... The thread title is misleading and so is Pakistans inclusion
 
Belarus has the luxury of Russian and Chinese support. The Europeans and Americans can sanction all day long.
 
Titanium100 said:
What does this has to do with sanctions? And Pakistan is not under sanction for more then decades perhaps even 3-4 decades so i fail to understand the comparison.. Russia has been under sanctions for some times and just got out of it last week and belarus has not been under sanctions either... The thread title is misleading and so is Pakistans inclusion
its the history that the americans and europeans have set for themselves where if any internal policy of a country is not to their liking, which is none of america's or europe's business, they will respond with sanctions and embargo; its that classic neo colonial mindset that no body accepts and it is now shooting them in their american and european @$$es. I wouldn't be surprised if within this decade, nonwestern nations may start turning the tables on them that they just won't trade with them or even bother to maintain relations with them. they are not the champions of human rights that they claim to be, no body gives a two turds from rat's behind about their way of thinking and their life styles, no body is gonna follow them and DEFINTELY no body is gonna let them flex their muscles any more in any way shape or form.

they only have themselves to blame.
 
