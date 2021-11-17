What's new

U.S. drug deaths surpass 100,000 for first time over a 12-month period , spurred by pandemic

By Brad Brooks and Manas Mishra

November 18, 2021


Nov 17 (Reuters) - More Americans than ever before died from drug overdoses over a 12-month period, according to federal data released on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted medical care and increased mental health woes, and as more lethal drugs flooded the streets.

The record of more than 100,000 overdose deaths between April 2020 and April 2021, which U.S. President Joe Biden called "a tragic milestone," represents a 28.5% jump from the previous 12 months, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Biden administration said it would push states to enact laws making it easier for people to get access to naloxone, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses.

"No one should die from an overdose, and naloxone is one of the most effective tools we have to save lives," said Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Biden said in a statement that even as the country battles against the COVID-19 pandemic, "we cannot overlook this epidemic of loss" from drug overdose deaths.

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, director of the American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, which focuses on addictions and overdose, said the peak of drug deaths hit in the spring of 2020, early in the pandemic. He expects the year-on-year overdose data to begin falling with July figures, but not by much.

"This is a momentous tragedy hidden by the pandemic," Sharfstein said. "It's heartbreaking how many families have been affected by an overdose this year."

Sharfstein said the surge in overdose deaths reflects two factors, the first directly connected to pandemic disruptions that caused intense stress for many people.

"A lot of (drug addiction) programs had to close or reduce their hours or otherwise become less accessible during the pandemic," Sharfstein said. "So even as there was much more need, there was less access to care in many places."

The second is that the illegal drug supply out on the streets has become deadlier. That is mostly due to widespread availability of fentanyl, which can be 100 times more potent than morphine and is increasingly being mixed with other drugs, such as cocaine, without users knowing, as drug suppliers seek to boost their effects.

Even minuscule amounts of fentanyl make the drugs far more dangerous.

Sharfstein and other public health experts are calling on governments at all levels to take the overdose epidemic as seriously as they have confronted COVID-19, and to invest more in treatments proven to work, like naloxone, and in real-time data that tracks when and where overdoses are flaring up.

Data in July showed that last year's drug overdoses jumped 30% as pandemic lockdowns made getting treatment difficult and dealers laced more drugs with fentanyl or copycat versions of the potent opioid.

The U.S. states with the biggest percentage spike in overdose deaths were Vermont at 70%, followed by West Virginia (62.2%) and Kentucky (54.5%). California, the most populous state, saw its overdoses climb nearly 47.8%.

U.S. drug deaths surpass 100,000 for first time, spurred by pandemic

More Americans than ever before died from drug overdoses over a 12-month period, according to federal data released on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted medical care and increased mental health woes, and as more lethal drugs flooded the streets.
US is more and more becoming a completely failed state


Itachi said:
My my....you sure do care a lot about deaths of Americans. What about deaths of Uyghurs caused by the policies of CCP? :D

Just like Chinese don't care about the deaths of 50M+ Chinese killed by Mao.
Click to expand...
Why we have to care about total lies and western propaganda?
FuturePAF said:
We care, but everyone decides how they wants to live their own life and express their feelings.
Click to expand...
I hope it doesn't include freely shooting each other on the streets.
 
beijingwalker said:
Why we have to care about total lies and western propaganda?
Click to expand...
And why does PDF care if 100k or 1M Americans die over a period of 12 month??

My content is "lies and western propaganda" but yours is state sponsored? Give me a break. We all know why you keep making 10+ threads a day. :D
 
beijingwalker said:
I rarely post news from the Chinese media , check out OP news and find out who reported it.
Click to expand...
The problem isn't who writes what.....the problem is why you're posting this and similar propaganda 24/7 on PDF.

Then again, you're free to do so but so am I to criticize it. If you can't handle the criticism then that makes you a hypocrite. :D
 
