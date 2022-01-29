U.S doubts India’s credibility after debunked Balakot strike and false F-16 claim.

Mischaracterisation of Balakot air strike hurt India’s image: study “India’s commitment to democracy is increasingly in doubt” under leadership of PM Modi, says paper.

Finally it’s crystal clear how the U.S sees Modi’s government.From failed military power to criminal assault against democracy Modi leaves everyone behind .“ Mr Markey points out that the Balakot airstrike, subsequent skirmishes and India’s “debunked claims of a destroyed terrorist camp inside Pakistan and downing of a Pakistani F-16 jet, have already raised questions in the United States about New Delhi’s credibility and communications strategy during an exceptionally dangerous regional context”.