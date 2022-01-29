What's new

U.S doubts India’s credibility after debunked Balakot strike and false F-16 claim.

F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,323
0
5,251
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Finally it’s crystal clear how the U.S sees Modi’s government.

From failed military power to criminal assault against democracy Modi leaves everyone behind .

“ Mr Markey points out that the Balakot airstrike, subsequent skirmishes and India’s “debunked claims of a destroyed terrorist camp inside Pakistan and downing of a Pakistani F-16 jet, have already raised questions in the United States about New Delhi’s credibility and communications strategy during an exceptionally dangerous regional context”.

www.dawn.com

Mischaracterisation of Balakot air strike hurt India’s image: study

“India’s commitment to democracy is increasingly in doubt” under leadership of PM Modi, says paper.
www.dawn.com
 
