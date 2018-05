U.S. District Judge: Saudi Arabia an accomplice in 9/11 attack

U.S. District Judge George Daniels has recently said that there seems to be “a reasonable basis” to implicate Saudi Arabia as one of the countries behind the 9/11 attack. [1] The claim is that Saudi Arabia helped “two hijackers acclimate themselves to the United States, and begin preparing for the attacks… James Kreindler, a lawyer for many of the plaintiffs, said he was ‘delighted’ the case can proceed.” [2] Wouldn’t it be nice if the Saudis happen to be exposed for what they really are? If they are exposed, then Israel and indeed Trump would be next largely because Trump himself said repeatedly that the Saudis were largely responsible for the attack.“Who blew up the World Trade Center? It wasn’t the Iraqis,” Trump said in February of 2016. “It was Saudi — take a look at Saudi Arabia, open the documents.” [3] Trump continued to say elsewhere:“It’s the world’s biggest funder of terrorism. Saudi Arabia funnels our petrodollars, our very own money, to fund the terrorists that seek to destroy our people.” [4] By June 2016, Trump started to use Twitter as a vehicle to say things like: “Saudi Arabia and many other countries that gave vast amount of money to the Clinton Foundation want women as slaves and to kill gays. Hillary must return all money from such countries!” [5] Since the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil, Saudi Arabia offered Trump a deal he couldn’t refuse: the terrorist state promised that they would spend at least $110 billion on “American weaponry — one of the biggest arms deals in history.” [6] As theput it then,“This weapons deal, the president said, is all about U.S. jobs. Yet how many Americans want to work to arm the country that, as Citizen Trump said, ‘blew up the World Trade Center’?” [7] Israeli whores and puppets like Alex Jones came out and said that Trump has threatened the Saudis and told them not to use their weapons to fund terrorism. Total nonsense. [8] From a rational standpoint, this is really crazy precisely because Trump is still perpetuating the irresponsible claim that Iran must stop because it is spreading terrorism across the Middle East.Yet Trump is still in bed with Saudi Arabia, one of the most dangerous terrorist states in the Middle East. When Trump visited Saudi Arabia in May of 2017, Iranian officials rightly declared that Trump should have told the Saudis to stop the next 9/11 attack! [9] The fundamental question for us is this: Is Donald Trump guilty of aiding and abetting terrorist states? Would he be condemned in a sane world where the law is applied consistently? The answer is a resounding yes. Listen to this:“Title 18 United States Codes provides: ‘Whoever willfully causes an act to be done which if directly performed by him…would be an offense against the United States, is punishable as a principal.” [10] Wouldn’t it be nice to see all those political whores and prostitutes in straitjackets for all the crimes they have committed over the past sixty years or so? That would almost certainly make America great again.