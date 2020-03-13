What's new

U.S. Defense Secretary Urges India To Avoid Buying Russian Military Equipment

xyx007

xyx007

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 27, 2017
2,458
5
3,717
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
rferl.org

U.S. Defense Secretary Urges India To Avoid Buying Russian Military Equipment


2 minutes

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has reiterated that U.S. allies should steer clear of purchasing Russian military equipment to avoid sanctions after a meeting on March 20 with his Indian counterpart.
"We certainly urge all our allies, our partners, to move away from Russian equipment...and really avoid any kind of acquisitions that would trigger sanctions on our behalf," Austin told reporters in New Delhi.
Austin’s comment came after he and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh discussed India's planned purchase of Russia's S-400 air-defense system. India made an initial payment in 2019 toward the purchase, and the first set of missile batteries are expected later this year.
Ahead of Austin's trip, Senator Bob Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey), chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, asked him to reaffirm the Biden administration's opposition to India's planned purchase of the Russian system.
Menendez said in a letter to Austin that the purchase “threatens future U.S.-India defense cooperation and puts India at risk of sanctions.”
The United States last year imposed sanctions on Turkey for buying the S-400 system.
Austin’s two-day visit to India is the first by a top member of U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration. Washington is seeking closer ties with allies in the region to push back against China's assertiveness there.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP

www.rferl.org

U.S. Defense Secretary Urges India To Avoid Buying Russian Military Equipment

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has reiterated that U.S. allies should steer clear of purchasing Russian military equipment to avoid sanctions after a meeting on March 20 with his Indian counterpart.
www.rferl.org www.rferl.org

Russia respond it and russian news reporter insulted Modi.
russia.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Jyotish
Trump threat spurred Indonesia to drop Russian and Chinese arms deals
Replies
4
Views
640
Indos
Indos
Raj-Hindustani
Why India and Russia Are Going to Stay Friends
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Tom_Cruise
Tom_Cruise
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G
Azadkashmir
  • Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
2
Replies
17
Views
4K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous
H
Russian Arms and Technology Transfers to Iran: Policy Challenges for the US
Replies
13
Views
2K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom