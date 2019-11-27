U.S. defense chief slams China’s drive for hypersonic weapons

Lloyd Austin said the U.S. is concerned about China’s military capability.By ASSOCIATED PRESS12/02/2021 12:43 AM ESTSEOUL, South Korea — The U.S. defense chief said Thursday that China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region.”Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the remarks in Seoul following annual security talks with his South Korean counterpart.Austin said the U.S. is concerned about China’s military capability and calls Beijing “our pacing challenge.”He said the U.S. will “maintain the capabilities to defend and deter against a range of potential threats from (China) to ourselves and to our allies.”Earlier this week, the Pentagon released the results of a global posture review that directs additional cooperation with allies and partners to deter “potential Chinese military aggression and threats from North Korea.” The review also informed Austin’s approval of the permanent stationing of a previously rotational attack helicopter squadron and artillery division headquarters in South Korea.South Korea has been reluctant to join U.S.-led regional initiatives to check China’s rise because its export-driven economy heavily relies on China, its biggest trading partner.Seoul’s diplomatic and trade spats with Japan, which largely originate from Tokyo’s past colonization of the Korean Peninsula, have also compounded the prospects for a U.S. push to solidify its trilateral security cooperation with its two key Asian allies.