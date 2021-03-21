U.S. Defence Secretary raises human rights concerns with Jaishankar, other Ministers

Relevant Excerpts:American Secretary of Defense General (Retd.) Lloyd James Austin III addressed the issue of human rights in India during his meetings with Cabinet Ministers here on Saturday.Earlier, addressing a select group of American and Indian media outlets, Mr. Austin said he raised the violation of human rights of the Muslims in Assam with the Indian side. “I did have a conversation with other members of the Cabinet on this issue,” Mr. Austin was quoted saying by the NDTV. He however clarified that he “did not have an opportunity to talk to” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on reports of human rights violations targeting minority communities.To a question from the news channel whether the issue of erosion of democracy featured in his discussions, Mr. Austin said, “You’ve heard President Biden say human rights and rule of law are important to the U.S. We always lead with our values. As a democracy that’s pretty important to us.”Human rights and the right to peaceful protest have featured in India’s relations with many countries including the U.S. in recent months because of the crackdown on the protest by the farmers. Mr. Austin was asked to raise reports of violations by Chief of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Robert Menendez who emphasised that India-U.S. partnership in the 21st century must be based on “adherence to democratic values”. India, he said, “has been trending away from those values”.