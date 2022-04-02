What's new

U.S. Covid hospitalizations hit new low [since April 2020], falling 32 percent in the last two weeks

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
March 31, 2022
www.nbcnews.com

Covid-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. hit new low

Wyoming, with the lowest rate of Covid hospitalizations in the U.S., reported nine on Thursday.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com

Covid hospitalizations are at their lowest levels since the U.S. began keeping records at the start of the pandemic, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Average hospitalizations fell to 16,760, lower than the previous low of 16,808, set before the delta wave in June. Hospitalization figures from the past few days could change as hospitals finalize numbers.

A new low​

Average Covid hospitalizations declined to fewer than 16,800 on Thursday.

newLow.png


Since March 2020, when HHS began recording hospitalizations, as many as 159,000 people have been hospitalized in a day with Covid, a peak that was set Jan. 20 during the omicron surge. On average, the country has reported 63,000 hospitalizations a day.


In the past two weeks, hospitalizations have fallen by 32 percent, from an average of 24,595 to 16,760.

President Joe Biden declared in his State of the Union address this month that “Covid-19 need no longer control our lives.”
 
Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

Feb 22, 2017
Meanwhile in communist China...

Outbreak at Shanghai Hospital Exposes Covid’s Risks to China’s Seniors​

www.nytimes.com

Outbreak at Shanghai Hospital Exposes Covid’s Risks to China’s Seniors

Coronavirus infections have spread at an elder care facility in Shanghai. Workers said deaths are increasing and resources dwindling.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

China: Shanghai hospital struggles with Covid infections​

www.bbc.com

China: Shanghai hospital struggles with Covid infections

Authorities have yet to announce Covid deaths, but hospital workers have described a dire situation.
www.bbc.com

In China's 'zero-Covid' lockdowns, patients with other diseases are struggling to survive​

edition.cnn.com

Analysis: In China's 'zero-Covid' lockdowns, patients with other diseases are struggling to survive

On a cold March afternoon in a locked-down city in China's northeastern Jilin province, Chang Liping was standing outside a hospital, desperate and unsure of where to go.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com

Chinese state media tries to rally support for zero-Covid as discontent grows over lockdowns​

www.scmp.com

China’s state media tries to rally support for zero-Covid as discontent grows

Communist Party mouthpiece sends the message that even as cases are rising the strategy – part of Xi Jinping’s political legacy – is still China’s best option.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

Ama let beijingwalker explain how there is no covid in communist China, and everything is fiction
 

