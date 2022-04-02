U.S. Covid hospitalizations hit new low [since April 2020], falling 32 percent in the last two weeks

Hamartia Antidote
March 31, 2022
Covid hospitalizations are at their lowest levels since the U.S. began keeping records at the start of the pandemic, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
Average hospitalizations fell to 16,760, lower than the previous low of 16,808, set before the delta wave in June. Hospitalization figures from the past few days could change as hospitals finalize numbers.
Since March 2020, when HHS began recording hospitalizations, as many as 159,000 people have been hospitalized in a day with Covid, a peak that was set Jan. 20 during the omicron surge. On average, the country has reported 63,000 hospitalizations a day.
In the past two weeks, hospitalizations have fallen by 32 percent, from an average of 24,595 to 16,760.
President Joe Biden declared in his State of the Union address this month that “Covid-19 need no longer control our lives.”
Covid-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. hit new low
Wyoming, with the lowest rate of Covid hospitalizations in the U.S., reported nine on Thursday.
www.nbcnews.com
