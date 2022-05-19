U.S. COVID-19 cases increased threefold over past month​

By Syndicated ContentMay 18, 2022 | 11:30 AMWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has seen a threefold increase in daily COVID-19 cases over the past month and a steady increase over the past five weeks, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walenksy said on Wednesday.The seven-day average of daily cases was up 26% from the previous week to 94,000 cases per day, Walensky said at a White House briefing. The seven-day average for hospitalizations was up 19% to about 3,000 per day and the average for deaths was 275 per day, she said.“We of course must remember that each person lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy and that nearly 300 deaths a day is still far too many,” said Walensky.