What's new

U.S. COVID-19 cases increased threefold over past month

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,840
-5
89,763
Country
China
Location
China

U.S. COVID-19 cases increased threefold over past month​

By Syndicated ContentMay 18, 2022 | 11:30 AM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has seen a threefold increase in daily COVID-19 cases over the past month and a steady increase over the past five weeks, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walenksy said on Wednesday.

The seven-day average of daily cases was up 26% from the previous week to 94,000 cases per day, Walensky said at a White House briefing. The seven-day average for hospitalizations was up 19% to about 3,000 per day and the average for deaths was 275 per day, she said.

“We of course must remember that each person lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy and that nearly 300 deaths a day is still far too many,” said Walensky.

wtvbam.com

U.S. COVID-19 cases increased threefold over past month -Walensky

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has seen a threefold increase in daily COVID-19 cases over the past month and a steady increase over the past...
wtvbam.com wtvbam.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Over Six Million people have died worldwide from COVID-19
Replies
6
Views
279
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
U.S. COVID-19 deaths reach 800,000 as Delta ravaged in 2021
Replies
0
Views
195
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
U.S. Covid-19 Hospitalizations Top 138,000, Nearing Record
Replies
1
Views
263
Stranagor
Stranagor
beijingwalker
Covid-19 Cases Soar to New Records in U.S.
Replies
5
Views
327
denel
denel
ghazi52
New York state set to drop indoor mask mandate
Replies
1
Views
176
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom