U.S Congressional amendment pitches to push India away from Russia I Here's How

  • Three American senators have introduced a legislative amendment to the National Defence Authorization Act that urges the Joe Biden administration to encourage India to accelerate its transition away from Russian weapons. It adds that India faces immediate and serious regional border threats from China. "A strong U.S.-India defence partnership rooted in shared democratic values is critical to advancing U.S.' interests in Indo-Pacific," the amendment reads. Watch this video for more details.

 

