U.S committed for strong defense ties with Pakistan

by The Frontier Post



The Frontier Post

WASHINGTON: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with Pakistan’s top military leader, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, March 21, confirmed U.S Defense Department press release, Monday.
While giving out more details, the statement mentioned that Secretary Austin reinforced the United States’ commitment to maintaining a strong bilateral defense relationship with Pakistan and expressed gratitude for Islamabad’s continued support for the Afghan peace process. Secretary Austin noted that he looks forward to further cooperation between the United States and Pakistan in areas of common interest, it added.




