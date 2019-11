New Commander Opens IMSC Command Center

Vice Adm. Jim Malloy, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, Rear Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel and other senior partner military leaders cut a ceremonial ribbon during the CTF Sentinel ribbon-cutting ceremony. CTF Sentinel is a multinational maritime effort to promote maritime stability, ensure safe passage, and enhance freedom of navigation throughout key waterways in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Oman.