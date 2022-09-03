U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry to begin visit to Vietnam

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will begin a five-day trip to Vietnam today as he travels South East Asia ahead of COP27 – Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will begin a five-day trip to Vietnam today.
The visit is the final stop in Kerry’s three-country tour, which began on Monday. It is meant to address climate issues as the 27th United Nations climate conference (COP27) in November draws close. Kerry will travel to Vietnam from Indonesia, where he attended the G20 Climate and Environment Ministerial Meeting in Bali. He will meet with both government officials and business leaders to discuss the two countries’ collaboration on climate and energy issues.
In the short to medium term, Kerry’s visit will help consolidate the U.S.-Vietnam partnership in combating climate change and likely bring more opportunities to American businesses hoping to become involved in Vietnam’s transition to a clean energy economy. The country welcomes American green investment since its economy suffers from severe losses due to climate change, which also threatens its growth in the future. USAID, the US government body driving the collaboration, now runs multiple projects in Vietnam, including the promotion of clean energy sources to reduce carbon emissions in urban areas and nature conservation in the Mekong region, and has brought in the private sector to boost funding.
