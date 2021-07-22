economics
U.S.-China Trade Booms as If Virus, Tariffs Never Happened
By Eric Martin and James Mayger
22 July 2021, 11:21 am AEST
- China buying more farm goods; U.S. consumer demand strong
- U.S. imports are ‘through the roof,’ retail federation says
China and the U.S. are shipping goods to each other at the briskest pace in years, making the world’s largest bilateral trade relationship look as if the protracted tariff war and pandemic never happened.
