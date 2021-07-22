What's new

U.S.-China Trade Booms as If Virus, Tariffs Never Happened

qwerrty

qwerrty

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2010
3,352
-12
8,509
economics
U.S.-China Trade Booms as If Virus, Tariffs Never Happened
By Eric Martin and James Mayger
22 July 2021, 11:21 am AEST

  • China buying more farm goods; U.S. consumer demand strong
  • U.S. imports are ‘through the roof,’ retail federation says

www.bloomberg.com

U.S.-China Trade Booms as If Virus, Tariffs Never Happened

China and the U.S. are shipping goods to each other at the briskest pace in years, making the world’s largest bilateral trade relationship look as if the protracted tariff war and pandemic never happened.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

:lol:
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
10,759
-2
14,451
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
the european and australian masses need to hit the streets agains their government; the u.s. is arm twisting their governments not to trade with China while it quietly increases its trade with China while the people of europe and the quad states suffer while neither China nor mureeka loose a damn thing because China simply exports european & quad's share of the trade to the u.s. and the rest of the world...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
US-China goods trade booms as if virus, tariffs never happened
Replies
0
Views
97
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom