U.S.-China Decoupling in Electronics Supply Chains

dbc said: Isn't that how China, Taiwan and Japan started as well? You think China is special for moving up the value chain?

China owes it progress to the ingenuity and hard work of its people combined with corporate greed. The people of Vietnam are no different.. Click to expand...

No. Here's a thorough debunking:1. Japan - has always been a developed country. They were one of the original Eight Nation Alliance industrial imperialist powers. Their industrial revolution during the Meiji Era was even before Germany's industrialization. After WW2 they lost much - but not all - of their stolen wealth from enslaving Koreans and Chinese, but retained the institutional knowledge from the colonial era.2. Taiwan - is essentially a previously developed country. They were not only Japan's core colony next to Korea, they were led by KMT elites who stole China's gold reserves and fled to Taiwan. They merely didn't have paper money in the post-war era.3. China - is also not really a developing country. China's first industrial revolution was in 1850's with Li Hongzhang's reforms and even Qing Dynasty was able to build steel battleships and artillery. China founded some of the first modern metalworking shipyards and arms factories in Asia - Hanyang Arsenal and Jiangnan Shipbuilding. China was actually deindustrialized from collapse of the Qing Dynasty until 1930's due to warlord politics. KMT tried to industrialize again, but were too late. In the Mao era, China still built and retained alot of industrial institutional knowledge including mass healthcare, space/missile, heavy industry, etc.All 3 just didn't have paper money in the post WW2/cold war era, but had institutional knowledge, in particular, Japan. It is like how Russia and Argentina have the same GDP/capita but Russia is far more powerful and advanced - they're not a developing country, they're a developed country that just doesn't have paper money for now.Contrast to Vietnam:1. Fully colonized2. No tradition of modern government3. No industrial institutional knowledge4. No innovation5. No core technologyThe only country in Vietnam's situation that became developed was South Korea. The difference between Vietnam and South Korea is that South Korea got billions in aid from US, and war criminal Japanese collaborator president Park Chung Hee AKA Takagi Masao begged for money from Japan.