U.S. cancels over 1,000 visas for Chinese nationals deemed security risks

The United States has revoked visas for more than 1,000 Chinese nationals under a May 29 presidential proclamation to suspend entry to Chinese students and researchers deemed security risks, a State Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, said earlier that Washington was blocking visas "for certain Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to China's military fusion strategy to prevent them from stealing and otherwise appropriating sensitive research."

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/10/us-...-chinese-nationals-deemed-security-risks.html
 
So do you think is good thing or bad thing for U.S? U.S obviously looking for cold war with China just like you did with the Russian.
 
this is a bad thing for US. Chinese Americans have the 3rd highest income of all ethnic groups in the US and disproportionately contribute to academia and corporate engineering.

Many Chinese expats and Chinese Americans are now moving back to China or to Canada due to fear of Trump.

US economy will plunge as they are forced to go against the market and hire lower talent workers to replace the Chinese who leave, or if they cannot find equal talent, leave the positions empty.
 
Only Chinese who are security risks are being banned, not all Chinese. Plenty are welcome and will continue to come.
 
