U.S. cancels over 1,000 visas for Chinese nationals deemed security risks

The United States has revoked visas for more than 1,000 Chinese nationals under a May 29 presidential proclamation to suspend entry to Chinese students and researchers deemed security risks, a State Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
The acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, said earlier that Washington was blocking visas "for certain Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to China's military fusion strategy to prevent them from stealing and otherwise appropriating sensitive research."
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/10/us-...-chinese-nationals-deemed-security-risks.html
