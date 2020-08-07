U.S. cancels over 1,000 visas for Chinese nationals deemed security risks

flowerfan2020 said: So do you think is good thing or bad thing for U.S? U.S obviously looking for cold war with China just like you did with the Russian. Click to expand...

US tech giants back legal challenge to Trump’s foreign worker ban The tech firms argue Trump’s visa freezes are based on a ‘false assumption’ that they will protect US workers.

Canada opens doors to Asian tech talent fleeing Trump's US Visa headaches dim the American dream and kindle interest in openings elsewhere

this is a bad thing for US. Chinese Americans have the 3rd highest income of all ethnic groups in the US and disproportionately contribute to academia and corporate engineering.Many Chinese expats and Chinese Americans are now moving back to China or to Canada due to fear of Trump.US economy will plunge as they are forced to go against the market and hire lower talent workers to replace the Chinese who leave, or if they cannot find equal talent, leave the positions empty.