Threats have reached intense levels not in the past few years but for about the past 6 months when DPRK demonstrated long range going up to very high altitude two times in July 2017. Before that it was stern warnings. And since then, the heavy sanctions were put into place (October) that was after the 6th much larger nuke test (September) or the two times a BM flew over Japan (August). Naturally the sanctions will require a number of months to reach effectiveness. If DPRK comes to the table under conditions of denuclearization, then the sanctions proved their worth. If the sanctions are heavily violated and proven ineffective, and DPRK makes another test, it may very will trigger war. It may depend on the nature of the test. Probably the most significant demonstration possible would be a successful reentry. So far, long range of BMs has been demonstrated but successful reentry has yet to be demonstrated as all have burned up in the atmosphere. I think this methodical approach earns some credit to the US.

