US calls on China to stop coercing Uighurs to return after Turkey extradition report

Children, part of a group of asylum seekers thought to be from China's Uighur minority, sit in a truck in Songkhla, Thailand on March 15, 2014.

Uighur refugee boys read the Koran where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015.

From Turkey to Tajikistan to China

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as they attend a signing ceremony in Beijing, on July 29, 2015.

Protesters march in support of China's Uighurs in Istanbul, Turkey, December 20, 2019.

Uighur persecution in China

Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education center in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China on September 4, 2018.