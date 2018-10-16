What's new

U.S. Budget Deficit Hits Record, Days After China Says It May Dump American Debt

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,575
1
60,517
Country
China
Location
China
U.S. Budget Deficit Hits Record, Days After China Says It May Dump American Debt
9/11/20 AT 11:56 PM EDT


The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said the budget deficit soared to a record high of $3 trillion through the first 11 months of this financial year. The announcement came just days after China indicated it may dump American treasuries if tensions between Washington and Beijing continued to escalate.

The deficit between October and August, worsened by coronavirus relief spending, more than doubles the previous all-time high shortfall of $1.37 trillion set in 2009. During that 11-month period, the federal government sunk large sums to generate movement out of the 2008 financial crisis and ensuing Great Recession.

More than $6 trillion has been spent this financial year—nearly $3 trillion on COVID relief—a figure double the $3 trillion generated from taxes. The imbalance is enormous compared to last year's $984 billion. And with the budget year ending on September 30, the Congressional Budget Office forecasts that the deficit will increase to $3.3 trillion. With that, America's debt will likely soon eclipse $26 trillion.

www.newsweek.com

U.S. budget deficit hits record, days after China says it may dump American debt

The $3 trillion deficit between October and August, worsened by coronavirus relief spending, more than doubles the previous all-time high shortfall of $1.37 trillion set in 2009.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Pakistan Space Agency Pakistan’s budget deficit may hit record high due to coronavirus, worst in Pakistani history COVID-19 Coronavirus 3
Austin Powers US budget deficit hit $234 billion in February, a new monthly record Americas 8
TaiShang US Spending On Interest Hits All Time High As Budget Deficit In Trump's First Year Soars To $779 Bln China & Far East 7
D Monthly U.S. Budget Deficit Soared to Record $864 Billion in June Americas 1
B Meeting Budget Deficit: Government seeks record foreign loan Bangladesh Defence Forum 1
B Bangladesh looks to huge foreign funds to cover budget deficit amid pandemic Bangladesh Defence Forum 2
S Only borrowed Rs3.44tr to finance budget deficit, MoF clarifies Pakistani Siasat 3
Reddington Budget deficit to touch Rs2.8 trillion this fiscal Pakistan Economy 2
M Budget deficit jumps to Rs1.6tr in Jul-Mar FY19 Pakistan Economy 5
S IMF asks Pakistan to ensure primary surplus on budget deficit Pakistan Economy 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top