Border Patrol seizes 52,000-plus gun parts from China violating embargo at California ports



The parts were taken in three recent seizers.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 52,000 gun parts at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports that violated an arms importation embargo. The parts are estimated to be valued at about $378,000.

