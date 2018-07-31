What's new

U.S. Army to retire hundreds AH-64D Apache helicopters

Zarvan

Zarvan

ARMYNEWS
U.S. Army to retire hundreds AH-64D Apache helicopters
U.S. Army to retire hundreds AH-64D Apache helicopters

Photo by Charles Rosemond

The U.S. Army to get rid of the ageing AH-64D Apache attack helicopters to make room for the new aircraft, according to a notice posted to the U.S. government’s main contracting website this week.

The Army Contracting Command- Redstone Arsenal (ACC-RSA) is looking for contractors to disassemble hundreds of the service’s remaining helicopters in the AH-64D configuration.

“The United States Government (USG) Army Contracting Command- Redstone Arsenal (ACC-RSA) is conducting market research to determine potential sources for the depopulation of the Apache AH-64D for the Project Manager for Apache Attack Helicopter (PM AAH) within the Program Executive Office for Aviation (PEO AVN),” the notice reads. “The USG seeks to identify potential sources that possess the expertise, capabilities, and experience to meet the requirements necessary to depopulate the Apache AH-64D Attack Helicopter, sourced directly to the Government.”

The Apache Project Office is looking for new innovative partnerships with industry to provide plans, procedures, production information, and reports addressing the depopulation of 3-7 AH-64D aircraft per month. Additional work scope includes minor repairs in order to maximize reuse of components for production of the Apache AH-64E.




The notice gives further details and said that the period of performance for this work is from January 2022 through December 2027 with the first delivery required in June 2023 and the last delivery required in March 2027.

Boeing-built AH-64 Apache is the Army’s attack helicopter. It is capable of destroying armor, personnel and materiel targets in obscured battlefield conditions.

The current Army Aviation fleet contains both AH-64D Longbow Apaches and AH-64E models. The Apache is fielded to both Active Army and Army National Guard armed reconnaissance battalions and cavalry units. The aircraft is designed to support Brigade Combat Teams across the full spectrum of warfare.

PUBLISHED BY
Dylan Malyasov
SEP 7, 2020 9:54 AM

defence-blog.com

U.S. Army to retire hundreds AH-64D Apache helicopters

The U.S. Army to get rid of the ageing AH-64D Apache attack helicopters to make room for the new aircraft, according to a notice posted to the U.S. government's main contracting website this week
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

U.S mil is stagnating most of the machinery has seen too much use and in some instances is too old dating back to 80s.

And the economy is not strong enough to support a massive re armament. Not to say U.S mil is entirely weak but reaching a point similar to USSR in old days.
 
Figaro

Figaro

Makes sense now that the US is shifting much of its operations from the Middle East to the Pacific Theatre
 
