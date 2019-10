U.S. dreams super weapon, all of those projects failed, such as Zumwalt class destroyer, LCS, XM2001 Crusader, Boeing–Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche.



F-35 delayed ten years and over budget.



Ford-class aircraft carriers delayed to no earlier than 2024, over budget, and malfunctional.



And many projects coming, they will all delay, over budget, or completely failure.



800 billions military budget, such a joke.

Click to expand...