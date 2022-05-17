What's new

U.S. Army Confirms Ramjet For Extreme-Range PRSM Variant

1652819624891.jpeg


A range-boosting combined cycle propulsion system and a seeker for moving targets have been tested for an anti-ship version of the Lockheed Martin Precision Strike Missile (PRSM), U.S. Army officials say. A rocket-ramjet combination is also now confirmed as the Extended Range Propulsion system for...

U.S. Army Confirms Ramjet For Extreme-Range PRSM Variant | Aviation Week Network

A range-boosting combined cycle propulsion system and a seeker for moving targets have been tested for an anti-ship version of the Lockheed Martin Precision Strike Missile, U.S. Army officials say.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524374689757294592
 

