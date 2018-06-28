U.S. Army awards contract to Leidos to support Mi-17 and PC-12 aircraft for Afghanistan Air Force The U.S. Army has awarded Leidos Inc. a modification to contract to support the Afghanistan Air Force (AAF) and Special Mission Wing (SMW) helicopter and fixed-wing fleets. Leidos was awarded a $35,7

Leidos was awarded a $35,7 million modification by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, for continued contractor logistics support services for special mission wing Mi-17/PC-12 aircraft fleets in support of the government of Afghanistan.Work will be performed in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2020.Through the Afghanistan Contractor Logistics Support contract, Leidos will deliver all flight operations, maintenance, and logistics, and will provide mentoring for the AAF and SMW to operate and maintain aircraft.Leidos is a science and technology solutions and services leader working to solve the world’s toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets.