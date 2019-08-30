What's new

U.S. Army awards $78M contract to FN America for M249 light machine guns

Photo by Spc. TIN P. VUONG

The U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday that FN America won a $78,7 million for a contract to deliver additional M249 light machine guns.

The contract award from U.S. Army Contracting Command enables the company to produce and deliver M249s, formerly known as the Squad Automatic Weapon.

The M249 engages point targets out to 800 meters, firing the improved North Atlantic Treaty Organization standard 5.56mm cartridge. The SAW forms the basis of firepower for the fire team.

The gunner has the option of using 30-round M16 magazines or linked ammunition from pre-loaded 200-round plastic magazines.

The M249 light machine gun seems more powerful than the M16 assault rifle. The M249 provides Army Soldiers with the heavy volume of machine gun fire combined with accuracy and portability approaching that of a rifle.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

U.S. Army awards $78M contract to FN America for M249 light machine guns

The U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday that FN America won a $78,7 million for a contract to deliver additional M249 light machine guns. The contract award from U.S. Army Contracting Command enab
