US approves Ukraine’s purchase of 150 Javelin anti-tank missiles

A US Marine with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, attached to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force, Crisis Response-Central Command, fires an FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank guided missile during a live fire demonstration near At Tanf Garrison, Syria, September 7, 2018.

FGM-148 Javelin fire-and forget anti-tank guided missile