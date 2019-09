Morocco cleared for $985 million TOW missile and F-16 bomb purchases

A soldier uses a BGM-71 TOW missile system to scan the landscape surrounding Vehicle Patrol Base Badel, located at the mouth of the Narang Valley in Konar Province, Afghanistan, May 9, 2009.

TOW missiles and launchers

US Air Force load-crew members transport an inert GBU-32 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bomb to load into an F-22 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 19, 2013.

F-16 bombs and guidance units