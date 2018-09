They're already panicking...idiots. I called it months ago saying that by putting back sanctions on Iran would also hurt the American people. Now they'll pay billion extra to the Saudis and the rest of the corrupt monkeys in the GCC for their gas. Iran needs to be keep the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on the table, and this threat better be real. They don't need to close it down completely to have oil jump to 150, they just need to disrupt it enough so the 24/7 news outlets start coverage. The paranoia will feed itself. Trump's weakness is the economy....if the economy starts to falter, or even just the stock market he will be toast.