U.S. and India share a commitment to democratic values : Secretary Antony Blinken

Quad to tackle 'most important issues of our time,' Blinken says in India Jaishankar joins US in affirming call for stable, sovereign Afghanistan

"Even as we withdraw our forces from Afghanistan ... we remain very much engaged in Afghanistan," Blinken said. "We have not only a strong embassy there, but also important programs that continue to support Afghanistan economically ... and we are very much engaged in the diplomacy of working to bring the parties together at the table for the peaceful resolution of the conflict.""Unilateral imposition of will by any party will obviously not be democratic and can never lead to stability, nor indeed can such efforts ever acquire legitimacy," he added,To a question on Chinese criticism of Quad, Blinken said the four like-minded nations of India, the U.S., Japan and Australia have come together "to work collectively on some of the most important issues of our time" and that they are working to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and peace, security and prosperity for people in that region.