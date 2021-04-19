What's new

U.S. and India share a commitment to democratic values : Secretary Antony Blinken

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,692
-6
8,149
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1420252756590448640

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1420428160986976260

Quad to tackle 'most important issues of our time,' Blinken says in India


"Even as we withdraw our forces from Afghanistan ... we remain very much engaged in Afghanistan," Blinken said. "We have not only a strong embassy there, but also important programs that continue to support Afghanistan economically ... and we are very much engaged in the diplomacy of working to bring the parties together at the table for the peaceful resolution of the conflict."


"Unilateral imposition of will by any party will obviously not be democratic and can never lead to stability, nor indeed can such efforts ever acquire legitimacy," he added,


To a question on Chinese criticism of Quad, Blinken said the four like-minded nations of India, the U.S., Japan and Australia have come together "to work collectively on some of the most important issues of our time" and that they are working to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and peace, security and prosperity for people in that region.

asia.nikkei.com

Quad to tackle 'most important issues of our time,' Blinken says in India

Jaishankar joins US in affirming call for stable, sovereign Afghanistan
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 
Mugwop

Mugwop

SENIOR MEMBER
May 29, 2013
6,628
2
9,141
Country
Haiti
Location
Pakistan
In a real democracy freedom of speech and religion is allowed.
Rights of minority are protected too
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
Hard strategic realities keep US and Japan apart
Replies
0
Views
298
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom