U.S. and China Reach Agreement on Chinese Company Audits

Washington and Beijing reached an agreement for U.S. accounting regulators to inspect China-based audits, laying the groundwork for a monthslong process that could prevent numerous Chinese companies from being booted off American stock exchanges.
The deal, which was negotiated over many months, comes after a decadelong standoff between regulators in the two countries over the audit working papers of New York-listed Chinese companies. It appears to mark a rare concession from Beijing at a time when the U.S. and China are locked in disagreements over issues such as trade and human rights.
