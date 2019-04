U.S. Amphibious Assault Ship Loaded With F-35s Operating Off Disputed South China Sea Shoal

China and the Philippines have competing claims to the area, which has turned into a major flashpoint in the past.

Filipino fishermen have spotted the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Wasp sailing and conducting flight operations off the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. The vessel's presence there, along with its unusually large complement of stealthy F-35B Joint Strike Fighters , is sure to irk China, which sees the area as a lynchpin in its larger efforts to assert control over the bulk of the region Fishing boats in the region first noticed the first-in-classnear the shoal, which is at the heart of a long-running territorial dispute between Filipino and Chinese authorities, on Apr. 9, 2019, according to Filipino media outlet ABS-CBN . The amphibious assault ship has been in the South China Sea since March 2019 and arrived in the Philippines on Mar. 30, 2019 , to take part in the annual Exercise Balikatan. This is the first time F-35s of any kind have taken part in these drills.