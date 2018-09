© BelgaGidwitz said in an interview with VCT Radio and Belga News Agency that the plan now was to wait until 14 October and see the Belgian Government take the right decision.He added that if the Belgian Federal Government’s decision is postponed beyond 14 October, he would advise the U.S. Government to extend the offer, but the terms of the offer would probably change.Gidwitz was speaking on the sidelines of Day Two of Belgian Air Force Days, held at the weekend in the Kleine-Brogel air base in Limburg Province.Gidwitz said the price could change, delivery dates could be very different and the price could go up while conditions governing training under the accord could also be modified.Everything would need to be renegotiated, he warned.