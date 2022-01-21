What's new

U.S. Allows Baltic NATO Members to Send Arms to Ukraine

BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,154
-1
682
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
U.S. Allows Baltic NATO Members to Send Arms to Ukraine
Updated Jan. 20, 2022 3:08 pm ET
WASHINGTON—The U.S. has given approval for three Baltic NATO members to send American-made weapons to Ukraine, U.S. officials said.

The decision will enable Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia to send Javelin antitank weapons and Stinger air-defense systems for Ukraine’s forces.
Click to expand...

www.wsj.com

U.S. Allows Baltic NATO Members to Send Arms to Ukraine

The decision will enable Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia to send Javelin antitank weapons and Stinger air-defense systems for Ukraine’s forces.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com

www.reuters.com

U.S. clears Baltic states to send U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine

The U.S. State Department has cleared Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to send U.S.-made missiles and other weapons to Ukraine, three sources familiar with the decision said, as President Joe Biden predicted Russia would move on Ukraine.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

I wonder if Stingers missiles can have some use, or a chance, against a country like Russia.

en.wikipedia.org

Infrared countermeasure - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
2,554
1
5,137
Country
China
Location
China
Ukrainian officials will sell these weapons to the rebels. A lot of this has happened before.
Corruption in the Ukrainian government and army is deep in the bone marrow. They dare to sell everything from military supplies to the organs and bones of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war.
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
9,362
-3
14,362
Country
China
Location
United States
if these weapons were to fail against Russian forces, it would not be a good look for certain countries. people could start to ask questions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

dBSPL
Germany Blocks NATO Ally From Transferring Weapons to Ukraine
Replies
3
Views
275
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon
Battlion25
Russia will act if Nato countries cross Ukraine ‘red lines’, Putin says
Replies
0
Views
247
Battlion25
Battlion25
aziqbal
Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK sending weapons to defend Ukraine, says defence secretary
Replies
0
Views
121
aziqbal
aziqbal
Titanium100
NATO puts crisis forces in increased readiness for action - Welt
Replies
2
Views
213
BHAN85
BHAN85
Titanium100
EU's Borrell to Visit Ukraine Frontline Amid Russia Tensions
Replies
1
Views
120
Battlion25
Battlion25

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom