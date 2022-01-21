U.S. Allows Baltic NATO Members to Send Arms to Ukraine
Updated Jan. 20, 2022 3:08 pm ET
WASHINGTON—The U.S. has given approval for three Baltic NATO members to send American-made weapons to Ukraine, U.S. officials said.
The decision will enable Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia to send Javelin antitank weapons and Stinger air-defense systems for Ukraine’s forces.
U.S. clears Baltic states to send U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine
The U.S. State Department has cleared Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to send U.S.-made missiles and other weapons to Ukraine, three sources familiar with the decision said, as President Joe Biden predicted Russia would move on Ukraine.
I wonder if Stingers missiles can have some use, or a chance, against a country like Russia.