What's new

U.S Airstrike in Syria targeting PMF near Imam Ali Base

Blue In Green

Blue In Green

FULL MEMBER
Nov 30, 2016
1,523
0
2,754
Country
United States
Location
United States
Philip the Arab said:
Some of you guys thought that Biden would be better for Iran, lmao. Democrats are the biggest war hawks aside from RINOs.
Click to expand...
Eh, i think those of "us" who 'might' have thought that Biden would actually be different is definitely a minority. Nothing really to show that a hyper-aggressive Empire (U.S.) will just up and change how they conduct business world-wide.

The general sentiments amongst many Iranians (even on PDF) is pretty simple, the United States is not to be trusted or thought of as anything different no matter who is in the oval office
 
T

TheImmortal

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 11, 2017
3,154
-10
5,248
Country
United States
Location
United States
Philip the Arab said:
Some of you guys thought that Biden would be better for Iran, lmao. Democrats are the biggest war hawks aside from RINOs.
Click to expand...
How is this a war hawk mentality? A US military base was attacked by Iranian backed militias and resulted in Americans being injured.

US has set a red line where if Americans are injured/killed they will retaliate. Obama also did this.

What makes Biden different is he isn’t going to go assassinate a general on foreign soil, he will keep it in the realm of normal proxy warfare.

But US has to respond to aggressive acts because China and Russia are watching. It is standard deterrence warfare.
 
V

vizier

FULL MEMBER
Mar 7, 2009
457
0
299
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Iran as a response can demand the evidence of attack in erbil (kurdish region in north Iraq actually the capital city of iraqi federative kurdish region that tried to gain independence several years ago and failed) and baghdad bases which ofcourse does not exist at all. Or it is just made up evidence to give pretext of attack which can easily be refuted - unproven . As I said previously both trump and biden are controlled by the zio establishment as a controlled leading party and controlled opposition. This is how they gain control in countries at the top of the pyramid so the people below will think they are saved by going to the opposition but actually it will be the same for them and same policies or new worser planned policies planned by the establishment will continiue.

If evidence is not satisfactory which I bet it is not , Iran can strengthen its bases in Syria by sending more air defence assets and also can offer more air defence assets to Iraq. That would limit usa position and they will be restricted back to the places where they control the land like north Iraqi kurdish region and north east Syrian region that they occupied in obama era.
 
Last edited:
Khibiny

Khibiny

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 26, 2016
12
0
24
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
This is exactly what happened last year prior to Gen. Qassem Soleimani assassination.

The U.S hit a PMU base near AL Boukamal and killed dozens of Iraqi Hizbollah fighters.

They didn't retaliate and after that, the US killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani because Iran and its allies chickened out on the air strike in syria.

Later, the commander of Iraqi Hizbollah said that he regrets not retaliating and if a severe hit was delivered to the US, it wouldn't dare assassinate Soleimani.

Lets see if they learned their lesson or if they are still dumb.

My guess, they are still morons and we will see another disaster like Gen. Qassem soleimani assassination.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
6,357
-2
9,414
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
We are at a covert war with USA, nothing new here. Just two days ago, missiles hit their green zone in Iraq. The outcome depends on our will. Inshallah we are gonna drive them out of region, step by step.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 0, Guests: 6)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom