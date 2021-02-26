U.S Airstrike in Syria targeting PMF near Imam Ali Base

Stryker1982
Nothing new really, this filthy insect is going to be worse than its predecessor. The only cure is a comet or asteroid to incinerate DC and vast parts of this country to cleanse it of the kind the filth that leads to these governments in DC for the past few decades...
Where is evidence it was Imam Ali base? Imam Ali base is operated by IRGC not Iraqi backed militias.
Don’t see Imam Ali base mentioned anywhere in that statement. Imam Ali isn’t the only base or control point on the border.
Eh, i think those of "us" who 'might' have thought that Biden would actually be different is definitely a minority. Nothing really to show that a hyper-aggressive Empire (U.S.) will just up and change how they conduct business world-wide.Some of you guys thought that Biden would be better for Iran, lmao. Democrats are the biggest war hawks aside from RINOs.
How is this a war hawk mentality? A US military base was attacked by Iranian backed militias and resulted in Americans being injured.Some of you guys thought that Biden would be better for Iran, lmao. Democrats are the biggest war hawks aside from RINOs.
One of very few militias fighting ISIS ?
Death by a 1000 cuts. They are desperate...they cannot absorb casualties. Start killing themWe are at a covert war with USA, nothing new here. Just two days ago, missiles hit their green zone in Iraq. The outcome depends on our will. Inshallah we are gonna drive them out of region, step by step.