U.S Airstrike in Syria targeting PMF near Imam Ali Base

Iran as a response can demand the evidence of attack in erbil (kurdish region in north Iraq actually the capital city of iraqi federative kurdish region that tried to gain independence several years ago and failed) and baghdad bases which ofcourse does not exist at all. Or it is just made up evidence to give pretext of attack which can easily be refuted - unproven . As I said previously both trump and biden are controlled by the zio establishment as a controlled leading party and controlled opposition. This is how they gain control in countries at the top of the pyramid so the people below will think they are saved by going to the opposition but actually it will be the same for them and same policies or new worser planned policies planned by the establishment will continiue.



If evidence is not satisfactory which I bet it is not , Iran can strengthen its bases in Syria by sending more air defence assets and also can offer more air defence assets to Iraq. That would limit usa position and they will be restricted back to the places where they control the land like north Iraqi kurdish region and north east Syrian region that they occupied in obama era.