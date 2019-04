An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxis down the runway at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2019. The F-35A Lightning II is deployed to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility for the first time in U.S. Air Force history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)